Cambridge Mayor traces his eventful journey from Kottayam

Right from his younger days working in the paddy fields of Arpookara village in Kottayam district with his father, Baiju Thittala had a clear road map in his mind. He wanted to study law, and use it as a stepping stone to politics and become a part of the policy-making process. Though he had to give up that dream for a while, due to the social and economic reasons, he did finally follow that road map to become the Mayor of Cambridge, the first non-white person to occupy that position.

Addressing a ‘meet the press’ event at the Press Club here on Monday, he spoke about his life experiences on the way to become the Mayor. “Initially, I shifted base to Delhi, where I did all kinds of jobs, including the menial ones. When my wife, Ancy, a nurse, migrated to Britain, I went with her. In Britain, I worked as a part-time care assistant and studied politics, history and sociology at the Cambridge Regional College. I then studied law at the Anglia Ruskin University, qualified as a solicitor in 2019 and is now practising as a criminal defence solicitor. All through, I was active in student politics, participating in several protests. In 2007, I became a member of the Labour Party,” said Mr. Thittala.

First electoral victory

His first electoral victory came in a by-election in 2018 to the East Chesterton seat of the Cambridge City Council. In May 2023, he became a Deputy Mayor, and finally in this May, the Mayor. He has piloted motions to support the Black Lives Matter movement and also made interventions to stop discrimination against non-EU nurses. He said that his politics is aimed at ensuring equality, social justice, and diversity.

“Far right movements have been running strong campaigns targeting immigrants, leading to even riot-like situations. But the government has cracked down on them and arrested hundreds of people involved in such activities. Next month, we will organise an event titled ‘Stand up against racism’ to sensitise the communities and with a stated aim to keep the far right out. In November, we will organise a commemoration event for the fallen soldiers of World War I and II to increase awareness on the number of Indians who lost their lives in these wars. These steps at spreading awareness on real history is an important political duty,” he said.

