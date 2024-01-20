Calligraphy exhibition begins at Madin Academy

January 20, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A calligraphy exhibition organised by Madin Academy began in Malappuram on January 20.

International calligrapher Mukhtar Ahmed and Malayalam calligraphy’s father Narayana Bhattathiri jointly inaugurated the two-day exhibition. Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function.

Works of eminent calligraphers from countries such as Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, India, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, and Egypt are on display at the exhibition.

Mr. Bukhari said Madin Academy came forward to hold the show as part of encouraging and popularising calligraphy as an art in the State.

Calligraphic variants such as Sulus, Diwani, Ruqqa, Persian, and Sunbuli excited the curiosity of logophiles. The exhibition will conclude on Sunday evening.

Writer Iftikar Ahmed Shareef from Delhi, calligraphers Ameerul Islam from Hyderabad, Abdulla Faizal from Bengaluru, Abdul Sattar from Hyderabad, Madin calligraphy department director Anfas Wandoor, Madin Academy manager Dulfuqar Ali Saqafi, academic director Noufal Kodur, and Junaid Adani spoke.

Mr. Bukhari will inaugurate the Madin Calligraphy and Art Centre on Sunday morning.

