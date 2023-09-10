September 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The KaChaTaThaPa Foundation, in association with the Typography Society of India, has instituted the G. Vivekanandan Memorial Calligraphy Award 2023 in honour of the noted writer, G. Vivekanandan.

The award carries a cash prize and certificate. The competition, based on the theme ‘Jai Hind’, was open to all Indian students under the age of 20, said the foundation led by noted calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri (Artist Bhattathiri). Each participant can submit up to four entries. For details, call 9496232444, or visit https://kachatathapa.com/

