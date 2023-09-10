HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

KaChaTaThaPa Foundation institutes calligraphy award

September 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The KaChaTaThaPa Foundation, in association with the Typography Society of India, has instituted the G. Vivekanandan Memorial Calligraphy Award 2023 in honour of the noted writer, G. Vivekanandan.

The award carries a cash prize and certificate. The competition, based on the theme ‘Jai Hind’, would be open to all Indian students under the age of 20, said the foundation led by noted calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri (Artist Bhattathiri). Each participant can submit up to four entries. For details, call 9496232444, or visit https://kachatathapa.com/

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.