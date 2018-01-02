Call to work for Mannam’s ideals

The 141st birth anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan was celebrated by the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Tuesday.

Extolling the works commenced by him, Aswathi Tirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore exhorted members of the community to take forward the struggle against social evils launched by Mannathu Padmanabhan.

She said the evil of dowry still stalked women and the ‘karayogams’ should take up the fight against the dowry system to bring it to an end.

Mannathu Padmanabhan was one of the staunchest voices against the extravagant lifestyle of the members of his community and the work against dowry would be the ideal honour one could submit before his memory, she said.

“If you want to bequeath anything to your daughters, give it after their marriage. The present system amounts to commodification of woman,” Aswathi Tirunal Lakshmi Bayi said.

While evil actions could have been perpetrated by members of the forward communities in yore, time has come for taking a balanced look at history by marking the benevolent works they had done.

Terming Mannathu Padmanabhan as a “karmayogi” who created wonders from nothingness, she said his memory would help society to take forward his works.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam in his benediction said Mannathu Padmanabhan’s work was always an inspiration in his life.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair welcomed the gathering. V.P. Haridas, NSS vice president, presided.