Call to withdraw NEP made at national teachers’ meet

May 10, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The STFI, national federation of school teachers in the country, calls for nationwide protests.

The Hindu Bureau

Withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was one among the many demands put forth at a two-day national council meeting of the School Teachers’ Federation of India (STFI) that began here on Wednesday.

The STFI is a national federation of school teachers in the country. An executive meeting held as part of the event called for nationwide protests to press for the withdrawal of the NEP, dumping of the National Pension Scheme, and end to “communalisation” of the education sector.

It expressed protest against the textbook deletions effected by the NCERT terming it denial of history and said there was a bid to communalise textbooks.

Teachers, education activists, and society, should become part of the protests across the country against attempts to undermine the principles of secularism, democracy, and federalism, the committee said.

Federation general secretary C.N. Bharti presented a report at the executive meeting held as part of the event. Its national president K.C. Harikrishnan presided.

The general council in which nearly 80 representatives from various States are taking part will conclude on Thursday.

