Call to use online learning platforms

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has exhorted the academic community to utilise online learning digital platforms during the time of lockdown.

Based on a directive by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the council has uploaded the details of various platforms on its website.

These can be accessed by teachers, students and researchers in the universities and colleges to broaden their horizons of learning, sources said.

The digital platforms include the ICT initiatives of the UGC, its inter-university centres, Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) and the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC).

Some of the portals also enable teachers to register themselves in databases of experts in various domains of study.

SCERT books

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a set of 10 books to make the summer vacations more interesting for students, a pressnote said.

The books, available on the SCERT website, will be of interest to students, parents, and teachers alike. Based on subjects of social relevance such as scientific waste management, disaster management, cybersafety, environmental conservation, health, lifestyle diseases, anti-substance abuse, and old age, the books are prepared by a panel of people who are experts in their area.

The books in pdf format can be downloaded from the SCERT website http://scert.kerala.gov.in/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=160