Call to use arts, sports for anti-drug drive

Sports and cultural activities should be effectively utilised for anti-drug/alcohol abuse mission, Minister for Local Self- Governments A.C. Moideen has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 90-day district-level anti-drug/alcohol drive by Excise Department under the Vimukthi Mission here on Sunday with a slogan ‘Nalathe Keralam, Laharimuktha Nava Keralam’.

“We should utilise the strength of cultural activities and sports to ensure that awareness about abuse of drugs and alcohol reach various layers of society. We should be able to channelise the creative energy of children to meaningful activities,” he said.

The campaign will be held over 90 days from November to January as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. Widespread awareness programmes will be held against abuse of alcohol, tobacco products, and other drugs. Widespread raids have been carried out to seize illegal sale of products.

De-addiction centres

De-addiction centres will be set up in all districts in association with the Health Department. Local self-government institutions, Library Council, Sports Council, and residents’ associations will cooperate with the project.

NSS, Scouts, and SPC cadets of various education institutions in the district conducted a bike rally and walkathone in connection with the programme. Various cultural programmes were also conducted. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar presided over the function.