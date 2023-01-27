Call to uphold the rights of crime victims

January 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has called upon socially committed voluntary organisations to uphold the rights of crime victims in the country.

“Inequities are rampant across the country. More than 40% of the country’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of 1%. Justice hardly reaches the poor and the underprivileged,” he said.

Inaugurating a conclusive session held as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) here on Thursday evening, Mr. Krishnankutty said that organisations like VISWAS should be watered and nourished.

Delivering the keynote address, P.M. Nair, former director general of the National Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence, called upon society to equip the children against all kinds of exploitations. “All children should be taught what good touch is and what bad touch is. When pressing children into labour, it’s actually slavery. The increasing demand for child pornography in our country should be tackled seriously,” Dr. Nair said.

He said compassion was the biggest asset for any officer. “There can be a battery of lawyers to support the accused, but there can be hardly anyone to support the victim. This is where a body like VISWAS stands apart,” he said.

VISWAS was the first organisation in the country providing assistance to victims of excesses and crimes.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, who is also the president of VISWAS, presided over the function. Former Indian ambassador Sreekumar Menon was the chief guest.

The maiden award instituted by VISWAS in memory of V.N. Rajan, former inspector general and India’s father of victimology, was given away to the Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (KAPS), a Kottayam-based voluntary organisation. KAPS patron M.P. Antony received the award from Mr. Krishnankutty.

The Minister also gave away the VISWAS golden patron awards.