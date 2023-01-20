Call to upgrade PDS outlets as common service centres

January 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Central team that recently visited ration shops in Kozhikode district as part of a nation-wide review of the quality of services has called for a speedy roll-out of common service centre facilities through various outlets under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

If implemented, ration shops will be able to upgrade their functioning as common service centres facilitating citizen services such as payment of bills and submission of applications to the government.

The Central team members pointed out that the initiative would popularise ration shops and ensure better service for the rural population. They also observed that it would offer better income to entrepreneurs, besides diversifying their services to meet additional requirements.

Though they expressed satisfaction with the overall functioning and services of PDS outlets, they proposed completion of the pending integration of electronic weighing machines with electronic point of sales (ePoS) machines. They said it was necessary to ensure that the beneficiaries got the right quantity of food grain.

Officials of the Civil Supplies department said the Central teams were expected to cover around 5,000 ration shops across the country as part of the field-level review. Officials heading the district- and taluk-level operations of the Civil Supplies department assisted the Central team.