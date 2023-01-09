ADVERTISEMENT

Call to strengthen domestic market to protect coffee sector

January 09, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

Coffee Board to celebrate Field day on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

The Coffee Board is celebrating Field Day on Tuesday at its Technology Evaluation Centre at Onivayal here.

Addressing the media, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Coffee Board, said the programme would set a stage to learn about the latest techniques in coffee farming and improving coffee production.

The board acts as a facilitator in the development of robust domestic market Dr. Karuthamani said.

Strengthening of the domestic market is necessary to protect the coffee sector in the face of international price fluctuations by acting as a buffer. It will provide a shield to growers against volatile international coffee prices, provide excellent employment opportunities, and encourage entrepreneurship and overall improvement in the value chain, Dr. Karuthamani said.

Dr. M. Senthil Kumar, Director of Research, Central Coffee Research Institute, Chikkamagaluru, will open the field visit at 9 a.m.

Dr. K.G. Jagadeesha, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Coffee Board, will open an exhibition stall on the occasion.

District collector A. Geetha will be the chief guest. Experts will handle various sessions, while progressive coffee farmers will be honoured on the occasion.

