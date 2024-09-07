GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call to set up electronics industrial park at Mavoor

Published - September 07, 2024 09:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The 95th annual general body meeting of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has called upon the State government to set up an electronics industrial park on Grasim land at Mavoor. MCC functionaries said the poor utilisation of vacant land at Mavoor caused huge financial loss to the State. M. Nityanand Kamath and Paul Varghese were elected the new president and secretary respectively of the chamber. M. Khalid (vice president), V.K.C. Razak (vice president), M. Abdurahiman (treasurer), and Manuel Udhuppu (joint secretary) are the other newly elected office-bearers.

