Call to scale up research in Ayurveda

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 25, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Research in Ayurveda has to be scaled up from its present stage to harness the huge benefits of the traditional medicinal system, considering its wide popularity and relevance in modern age, according to Dr Rajmohan V., Associate Professor, Department of Rasasastra and Bhaishajya Kalpna, Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Rajmohan was delivering a lecture on “Ayurveda for Healthy Living” at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on Tuesday, in connection with Ayurveda Day. “We have an abundance of medicinal plants in the Western Ghats. But only 10 per cent of them have been explored and studied for Ayurveda treatment,” he said

Noting that our food patterns have changed significantly, he said Ayurveda believes that proper food and lifestyle are important for leading a healthy life. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Prakriti (nature of the body) of a person is the individual’s constitution based on differences in physical, psychological and physiological characteristics. It is largely independent of racial, ethnic or geographical considerations.

The age and mental status of the patient is important in his response to the medicine. It is important to follow congenial food and lifestyle and avoid salty, dried and preserved food.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Suggesting a methodology of eating, he said warm and freshly prepared food with optimal quantity was ideal for a healthy individual. 

RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, in his welcome address, said the real values of Ayurveda had to be adopted for a healthy life. T. R. Santhosh Kumar, Dean, RGCB, was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app