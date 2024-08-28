ADVERTISEMENT

Call to resist move to abolish SC/ST reservations

Published - August 28, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Welfare Party of India State president Razak Paleri inaugurating Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam near Nilambur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Welfare Party of India (WPI) State president Razak Paleri has exhorted people to resist the move by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to abolish reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the country.

Inaugurating an Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam in Chaliyar panchayat near Nilambur on August 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Paleri said the authorities should withdraw from the move to introduce creamy layer for SCs.

He said Kerala had failed to continue the struggles initiated by Mahatma Ayyankali. The government should be ready for a comprehensive land reform, he added.

Women Justice Movement State president V.A. Fayisa, WPI district president Nasar Keezhparamba, vice president Krishnan Kuniyil, district treasurer Muneeb Karakkunnu, district secretary Rajita Manjeri, and Syamjit spoke. Bindu Vailassery, tribal land struggle movement leader, was felicitated at the function.

