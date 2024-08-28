Call to resist move to abolish SC/ST reservations

Welfare Party of India (WPI) State president Razak Paleri has exhorted people to resist the move by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to abolish reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating an Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam in Chaliyar panchayat near Nilambur on August 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Paleri said the authorities should withdraw from the move to introduce creamy layer for SCs.

He said Kerala had failed to continue the struggles initiated by Mahatma Ayyankali. The government should be ready for a comprehensive land reform, he added.

Women Justice Movement State president V.A. Fayisa, WPI district president Nasar Keezhparamba, vice president Krishnan Kuniyil, district treasurer Muneeb Karakkunnu, district secretary Rajita Manjeri, and Syamjit spoke. Bindu Vailassery, tribal land struggle movement leader, was felicitated at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.