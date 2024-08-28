GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to resist move to abolish SC/ST reservations

Published - August 28, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Welfare Party of India State president Razak Paleri inaugurating Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam near Nilambur on Wednesday.

Welfare Party of India State president Razak Paleri inaugurating Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam near Nilambur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Welfare Party of India (WPI) State president Razak Paleri has exhorted people to resist the move by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to abolish reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the country.

Inaugurating an Ayyankali commemoration held at Akampadam in Chaliyar panchayat near Nilambur on August 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Paleri said the authorities should withdraw from the move to introduce creamy layer for SCs.

He said Kerala had failed to continue the struggles initiated by Mahatma Ayyankali. The government should be ready for a comprehensive land reform, he added.

Women Justice Movement State president V.A. Fayisa, WPI district president Nasar Keezhparamba, vice president Krishnan Kuniyil, district treasurer Muneeb Karakkunnu, district secretary Rajita Manjeri, and Syamjit spoke. Bindu Vailassery, tribal land struggle movement leader, was felicitated at the function.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala / tribals / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.