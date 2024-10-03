Call to prioritise branding, value addition in Wayanad’s coffee industry

Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghashree has emphasised the urgent need for collaboration among stakeholders in the coffee industry to elevate the status of GI-tagged Wayanad Robusta coffee globally.

Speaking after inaugurating the 10th International Coffee Day observance organised by the Coffee Board of India here on Thursday, Ms. Meghashree urged stakeholders, including coffee growers, exporters, and the Coffee Board, to prioritise branding and value addition to improve the prospects of the industry.

She highlighted the positive reception of Wayanad Robusta coffee at the World of Coffee 2024 event held in Copenhagen, underlining its potential for international market penetration.

“Through collective action, we can enhance the prospects of the coffee industry,” Ms. Meghashree said, assuring that the district administration would fully support initiatives aimed at tapping the potential of this unique produce.

M. Karuthamani, Joint Director of the Coffee Board (Extension) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, reiterated the Board’s commitment to the coffee farming community, noting the implementation of various projects to expand coffee cultivation.

Dr. Karuthamani called on growers to enhance the quality of their coffee production, highlighting India’s stature as the seventh-largest coffee producer, with Wayanad accounting for a notable 40% of the country’s Robusta coffee output.

As the market landscape continues to evolve, both officials underscored the necessity for strategic efforts to position Wayanad Robusta coffee favourably in an increasingly competitive global market.

Coffee Board member Unnikrishnan presided over the function. Close to 1,000 growers attended the programme.

Various programmes such as an exhibition of modern farming implements, felicitating coffee growers, exporters and coffee board staff, and seminars were held in connection with the event. Experts handled various sessions.

