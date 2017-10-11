Call to mitigate plight of special school children, staff

Setting aside their political affiliation, leaders here have sought the State government to safeguard the rights of the mentally challenged children and accord aided status to the special schools that impart training and rehabilitation of the students.

The government should give priority to ensuring deserving jobs and training module to the mentally challenged students above 18 years and the school employees matching compensation on a par with the aided school teachers and staff members, P. Karunakaran, MP, said while inaugurating a solidarity meeting hosted as part of the meeting here on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) MP made it clear that he would personally intervene to impress upon the government to safeguard the rights and privileges of the students, the special school teachers and other staff members.

IUML MLA from Kasaragod N.A. Nellikkunnu, CPI(M) MLA from Uduma segment K. Kunhiraman besides IUML leader and district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer extended whole-hearted support for the causes of the deprived students.

The MLAs assured to make submissions in the State Assembly highlighting the woes of the students and staff members of the special schools in the district.

Voluntary organisations

Stating that selfless efforts by select voluntary organisations fighting for the cause of the children needed to be appreciated from all quarters and the government should extend possible assistance to such agencies, the speakers said. They urged the government to take steps to mitigate the plight of the special children and the school staff.

The meeting, presided over by the chairman of the State Orphanage Control Board and State level coordinator of the Special School, Father Roy Mathew, was attended by District Congress Committee president Hakeem Kunnil, JD(U) district president A.V. Ramakrishnan, CPI district committee member Radhakrishnan Perumbala, Parivar Kerala district president M.M. Muhammed Mubarak Haji, Kerala Union of Working Journalists district unit president T.A. Shafi, Anandashram Rotary School PTA president T. Muhammed Aslam besides heads of various special schools.

Special children, their parents, teachers and other staff members of the schools took part in the meeting held near the Collectorate.