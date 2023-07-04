ADVERTISEMENT

Call to make waste collection system efficient

July 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day workshop for urban local bodies organised by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), which concluded here on Tuesday, emphasised the need for making units for collection, segregation and processing of solid waste sustainable and more efficient by adopting new designs and using recycled materials within the space available.

The workshop, attended by elected representatives and implementation officers of urban local bodies of southern districts, held extensive discussions on enhancing capacity of solid waste management systems by going for smart, neat and clean solutions.

