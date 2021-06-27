Call to make capital into garbage-free district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 June 2021 19:30 IST

Steps needed to resist atrocities against women: KSSP

The district conference of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) ended here on Sunday, with resolutions being passed seeking measures to resist atrocities against women, and an integrated project for converting Thiruvananthapuram into a garbage-free district.

The society’s outlook towards women should undergo a change and a social intervention is necessary for upholding democratic values within families, the Parishad said.

Noting the adverse impact of the recent atrocities against women and the dowry-related deaths on the progress made by women in the fields of employment and education, the parishad urged the State government to make timely amendments to the six-decade-old Dowry Prohibition Act and and the manner in which its provisions are enforced.

The Parishad passed a resolution seeking an integrated project for transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a garbage-free district. Eleven lakh households and 1.4 lakh establishments in the district generate nearly 800 tonnes of organic wastes and 200 tonnes of inorganic wastes daily, the parishad noted.

A third resolution passed by the parishad sought a campaign, linking the Departments of Education and Social Justice and the Kudumbashree units, for encouraging the use of reusable menstrual products that are safe. The State still lacks an effective mechanism for the environment-friendly disposal of single-use sanitary pads, the parishad noted.

The district conference elected K. Anil Narayanaru and S. L. Sunil Kumar as district president and secretary of the Parishad respectively. T. Kumar and B. Lily have been elected vice-presidents, and V. K. Nandanan and V. Jinukumar, joint secretaries

S. Rajith is the treasurer.