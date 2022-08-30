Call to make ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a success

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 3,570-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

All India Congress Committee spokesperson and MP Naseer Hussain on Monday called upon Congress workers across the country to unite behind Rahul Gandhi and strengthen his hand as he undertakes the 3,570-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Naseer said he did not wish to comment on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the party at this point, but said such developments will not affect Mr. Gandhi's march which is set to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Mr. Gandhi is undertaking the march at a time when the nation is being divided along the lines of caste, religion, politics and language. Like-minded political parties, civil society groups and organisations will be part of the march which envisions a united nation, he said.

The Congress party will hold a massive rally in New Delhi on September 4 raising the issues of inflation, unemployment and rising poverty. Senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Gandhi will attend the 'Mehangai par Halla Bol' rally planned at Ramlila Maidan, Mr. Hussain told reporters here.

The misguided policies of the Narendra Modi government have exacerbated price rise and unemployment, but it has refused to discuss the issues in Parliament.

Since 2014, the price of LPG has shot up by 156%, that of petrol and diesel by 40% and 75% respectively, wheat flour by 81% and milk by 71%, Mr. Hussain said.

“PM Modi has not just failed to control price rise since coming to power in 2014, his misguided policies and deceitfulness have in fact exacerbated the suffering of the people,” he said.