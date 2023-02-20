ADVERTISEMENT

Call to make Ayurveda cancer treatment available for common people

February 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, inaugurating a national workshop on cancer research at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, has called upon the Ayurveda community to ensure that the advancements they have made in cancer treatment are available for common people.

Inaugurating a three-day national workshop on cancer research organised by the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Monday, Mr. Basheer underscored the necessity of conducting further and deeper research in Ayurveda. He said he would continue to press the government for opening an Ayurveda research centre in Kerala.

The workshop is being held in association with the AYUSH Ministry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kottakkal municipal chairperson Bushra Shabeer presided over the function. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier delivered the keynote address. Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai welcomed the gathering. Chief of clinical research P.R. Ramesh proposed vote of thanks.

P.S. Varier Ayurveda College principal C.V. Jayadevan, and CMPR project director Indira Balachandran spoke.

Rajmohan V., associate professor, Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke on ‘Clinical research in Ayurveda’. K.M. Madhu, chief medical officer, Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, spoke about ‘Cancer treatment experience in Ayurveda’.

C.T. Sulaiman, senior scientist at CMPR; P. Rammanohar, research director at Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kollam; Narayanankutty Varier, medical director, MVR Cancer Centre, Kozhikode; K.V. Radhakrishnan, senior principal scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Thiruvananthapuram, will present papers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US