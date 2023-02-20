Call to make Ayurveda cancer treatment available for common people

February 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, has called upon the Ayurveda community to ensure that the advancements they have made in cancer treatment are available for common people.

Inaugurating a three-day national workshop on cancer research organised by the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Monday, Mr. Basheer underscored the necessity of conducting further and deeper research in Ayurveda. He said he would continue to press the government for opening an Ayurveda research centre in Kerala.

The workshop is being held in association with the AYUSH Ministry.

Kottakkal municipal chairperson Bushra Shabeer presided over the function. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier delivered the keynote address. Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai welcomed the gathering. Chief of clinical research P.R. Ramesh proposed vote of thanks.

P.S. Varier Ayurveda College principal C.V. Jayadevan, and CMPR project director Indira Balachandran spoke.

Rajmohan V., associate professor, Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke on ‘Clinical research in Ayurveda’. K.M. Madhu, chief medical officer, Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, spoke about ‘Cancer treatment experience in Ayurveda’.

C.T. Sulaiman, senior scientist at CMPR; P. Rammanohar, research director at Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kollam; Narayanankutty Varier, medical director, MVR Cancer Centre, Kozhikode; K.V. Radhakrishnan, senior principal scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Thiruvananthapuram, will present papers on Tuesday and Wednesday.