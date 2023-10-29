Call to make ABC centres functional in Alappuzha

October 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amid growing concerns over the stray dog menace, the District Development Committee (DDC) has directed the authorities to make two Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at Kanichukulangara and Alappuzha operational in a week.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, who raised the issue at the DDC meeting on Saturday, rapped the officials for their lackadaisical attitude in curbing the menace. U. Prathibha, MLA, also brought the issue to the notice of the authorities.

Urgent measures

Considering the seriousness of the matter, District Collector John V. Samuel directed the officials concerned to take urgent measures to make the centres functional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, an ABC centre set up under the aegis of Alappuzha district panchayat was opened at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala. However, the facility constructed at a cost of ₹22 lakh has not yet been made fully functional.

Another ABC centre set up at Sea View ward in Alappuzha municipality with funding from the district panchayat has not been opened yet. Both the centres are equipped with operation theatres, recovery rooms, and kennels among other facilities for sterilising dogs.

Strict provisions

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department said that strict provisions set by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had delayed the commencement of sterilisation and other activities at the centres. “Steps have been taken to obtain the final nod for the ABC centres. We are hopeful of making the centres fully operational soon,” said an official.

Officials said that tenders had been floated for setting up various facilities, including 50 cages, as per the specifications issued by the AWBI. The authorities will also have to find AWBI-approved agencies for capturing and shifting strays to the ABC unit for sterilisation.

Besides strays, pet animals could be sterilised at the facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.