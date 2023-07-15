Call to involve experts to develop sustainable waste management models

July 15, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

A State-level programme for technical experts in the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) concluded on Saturday with a call for a stronger role for experts in developing sustainable models of managing both solid and liquid wastes.

The delegates noted at the three-day meet held at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Mulangunnathukavu, near here, that such participation is essential for the government to achieve the targets under its ambitious “Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam” campaign.

Kerala Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, while interacting with the participants online, highlighted how governmental support and involvement of the public have added to the success of the ongoing waste-free Kerala campaign. She expressed confidence that the training programmes will help the State address the issue of waste management in a more effective way and present another model to the country.

Engineers of local bodies as well as the Suchitwa Mission and KSWMP must get involved in the administration’s garbage-handling projects from the “very beginning”, said Sandeep K.G., chief engineer with the State’s Department of Local Self-Government (LSG).

Early involvement

“If many of our earlier projects in solid waste management did not achieve the desired results, it was mainly due to the non-involvement of technical hands, especially engineers, from the planning level,” he said.

The speakers at the event stressed the need for taking forward the government’s efforts to infuse energy and guidance to the campaign by leveraging the services of young professionals at LSG institutions across the State.

KILA Assistant Director Amritha K.P.N. and Suchitwa Mission Director (Solid Waste) Jyothish Chandran G. participated. Engineers from various districts and experts in solid waste management participated in the workshop.

