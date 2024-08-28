ADVERTISEMENT

Call to involve everyone in litter-free Kerala drive

Published - August 28, 2024 07:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapana coordinators held at IRTC, Mundur

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapana coordinators that concluded at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, on Wednesday made a clarion call to involve the entire Kerala population for a new litter-free Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Litter-free Kerala campaign is very much part of building a new Kerala. Everyone should be made part of it,” said Suchithwa Mission State coordinator N. Jagajeevan.

Mr. Jagajeevan asked the coordinators to take note of the geographic, demographic and lifestyle peculiarities of each zone when implementing the Litter-free Kerala project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) coordinator K. Sivajit spoke. Thirty-one models were presented at a session on Haritha Karma Sena projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

N.K. Sasidharan Pillai spoke on ‘Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and IRTC’. KILA Urban Fellow K. Rajesh spoke on Litter-free Nava Kerala and the role of Haritha Sahaya Sthapanangal.

Mundur grama panchayat president M.V. Sajita inaugurated the work of Haritharamam, a project to clean up wastes from roads.

Ward member M. Narayanankutty presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US