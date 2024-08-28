GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call to involve everyone in litter-free Kerala drive

Two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapana coordinators held at IRTC, Mundur

Published - August 28, 2024 07:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day training workshop for Haritha Sahaya Sthapana coordinators that concluded at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, on Wednesday made a clarion call to involve the entire Kerala population for a new litter-free Kerala.

“The Litter-free Kerala campaign is very much part of building a new Kerala. Everyone should be made part of it,” said Suchithwa Mission State coordinator N. Jagajeevan.

Mr. Jagajeevan asked the coordinators to take note of the geographic, demographic and lifestyle peculiarities of each zone when implementing the Litter-free Kerala project.

Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) coordinator K. Sivajit spoke. Thirty-one models were presented at a session on Haritha Karma Sena projects.

N.K. Sasidharan Pillai spoke on ‘Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and IRTC’. KILA Urban Fellow K. Rajesh spoke on Litter-free Nava Kerala and the role of Haritha Sahaya Sthapanangal.

Mundur grama panchayat president M.V. Sajita inaugurated the work of Haritharamam, a project to clean up wastes from roads.

Ward member M. Narayanankutty presided over the function.

