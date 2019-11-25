Call to invoke POCSO Act against BJP leaders

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) OBC wing chairman Sumesh Achuthan has filed a complaint to the District Police Chief demanding that POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act be invoked against Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary K. Surendran for publishing the photographs of the parents of the girls who were found dead at Attappallam, near Walayar.

Mr. Achuthan said that Mr. Muraleedharan and Mr. Surendran had posted on social media the pictures of the victims’ parents on different dates in October.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr. Achuthan flayed the

government for slapping POCSO charges against Media One channel and Youth Congress president Boban Mattumantha, “who had exposed the government’s double standard in the Walayar case.”

Cultural collective

Palakkad Bar Association vice president Girish Nochully said here that society should stand united to parry the attempts by the government to suppress the voices for justice.

He was speaking after inaugurating a cultural collective formed against the government slapping POCSO charges against the media and social workers.

They protested by drawing, writing and shouting slogans against the government.

O.V. Vijayan Memorial former secretary Azeez presided. Mr. Achuthan, social workers Umer Farook, Ashik Olavakkode, Shakir Ahamed, Pradeesh Chandran, Sunny Edoor, Bushra, Geetamma, Rafeek Karalmanna, K.G. Sandeep Kumar, Kaja Moideen, Kaladharan Uppumpadam and Anil B. spoke.