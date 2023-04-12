Call to include cybersecurity in school curriculum

April 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Topics related to cybersecurity should be included in the school curriculum, Sujit Banerjee, director, National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), the Department of Science and Technology, has said. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Cybersecurity and safety of students’ organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Wednesday.

Dr. Banerjee released Cyber Security for Child Safety and Aadu Thomayum Anjaliyum Pidicha Pulivaal, two books dealing with cybersecurity, at the event. Priya P. Sajan, project engineer, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), spoke on cybersecurity. C. Anandharamakrishnan, NIIST director, and P. A. Vivekananda Pai, Vijnana Bharati national secretary, were among those present.