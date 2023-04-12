HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to include cybersecurity in school curriculum

April 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Topics related to cybersecurity should be included in the school curriculum, Sujit Banerjee, director, National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), the Department of Science and Technology, has said. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Cybersecurity and safety of students’ organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Wednesday.

Dr. Banerjee released Cyber Security for Child Safety and Aadu Thomayum Anjaliyum Pidicha Pulivaal, two books dealing with cybersecurity, at the event. Priya P. Sajan, project engineer, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), spoke on cybersecurity. C. Anandharamakrishnan, NIIST director, and P. A. Vivekananda Pai, Vijnana Bharati national secretary, were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.