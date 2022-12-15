Call to include contributions of tribal warriors of Wayanad in history syllabus

December 15, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALPETTA

A two-day national seminar that concluded at Pulpally in the district on Thursday stressed the need for including the contributions of tribal warriors to the nation during the Freedom Struggle in Indian history syllabus of universities.

Inaugurating a seminar on the ‘Role of Tribal People in the Anti-Colonial Struggles in Kerala’, organised by the department of history, Pazhassiraja College, in association with the Indian Council of Historical Research, Dr. K.S. Madhavan, Professor, Department of History, Calicut University, said the role played by the tribal communities of Wayanad in the Freedom Struggle was yet to find mention in books on Indian history.

The tribal movements in Wayanad from 1797 to 1812 had played a crucial role in the Freedom Struggle and should be included in the syllabus of Central and State universities through the national curriculum framework, Dr. Madhavan said.

The heroic struggles against the East India Company in the jungles of Wayanad by Kurichiya and Kuruma tribal warriors were the earliest struggles in Indian history, even more than half a century before Santhal and Munda tribal struggles in Bihar and Jharkhand respectively and the Revolt of 1857, he added.

Recalling the contributions of tribal leaders such as Thalakkal Chandu and Raman Namby, Dr. Madhavan narrated how these Kurichiya leaders mobilised the tribal community against the British that really threatened the latter’s existence. As many as 10 research papers were presented at the seminar.

