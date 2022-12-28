ADVERTISEMENT

Call to give special attention to education of tribal children

December 28, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

Job-oriented training programmes in tourism, Information Technology, food industry, hospitality, and agriculture to be launched

The Hindu Bureau

More focus should be given to education of tribal children in Wayanad under the ‘Transformation of aspirational districts’ programme, Planning and Economic affairs Additional Chief Secretary Puneeth Kumar has said.

Addressing a review meeting on the programme here on Wednesday, Mr. Puneeth Kumar, who is also the nodal officer of the programme, said attendance of tribal students in schools should be ensured to tackle the issue of students dropping out.

Primary education for tribal children should be made more attractive, and enough opportunities should be offered to them to learn languages, mathematics, and science, he said.

Job-oriented training programmes in tourism, Information Technology, food industry, hospitality, and agriculture sectors are to be launched to ensure jobs for youths in the district, he added.

More thrust will be given to the agriculture sector, besides promoting minor irrigation projects for the development of the sector. Services of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGA) could be utilised for the purpose, he added.

District Collector A. Geetha, Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju, Sub Collector R. Srelakshmi, and senior officials attended the meet.

The Transformation of aspirational districts programme aims to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 117 districts across 28 States. Wayanad is the only district selected from the State for the programme.

