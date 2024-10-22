ADVERTISEMENT

Call to extend deadline for trade licences

Published - October 22, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of All India Traders secretary and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) president S.S. Manoj has urged the government to extend the deadline for renewal of trade licences from October 31 by two months.

Addressing a district council meeting of KVVES on Tuesday(October 22,2024), Mr. Manoj also called for simplifying the requirements set to obtain licenses on the K-Smart platform. Impractical norms, such as getting no-objection certificates from the Pollution Control Board for even small, micro and cottage industries, have hampered the prospects of several enterprises, he added.

The meeting unanimously elected A.K.M. Azeem Muini as district president, J. Madaswamy Pillai and Palayam Padmakumar as working presidents, and P. Prakeerth Kumar and district general secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US