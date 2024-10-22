Call to extend deadline for trade licences

Confederation of All India Traders secretary and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) president S.S. Manoj has urged the government to extend the deadline for renewal of trade licences from October 31 by two months.

Addressing a district council meeting of KVVES on Tuesday(October 22,2024), Mr. Manoj also called for simplifying the requirements set to obtain licenses on the K-Smart platform. Impractical norms, such as getting no-objection certificates from the Pollution Control Board for even small, micro and cottage industries, have hampered the prospects of several enterprises, he added.

The meeting unanimously elected A.K.M. Azeem Muini as district president, J. Madaswamy Pillai and Palayam Padmakumar as working presidents, and P. Prakeerth Kumar and district general secretary.