GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to extend deadline for trade licences

Published - October 22, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of All India Traders secretary and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) president S.S. Manoj has urged the government to extend the deadline for renewal of trade licences from October 31 by two months.

Addressing a district council meeting of KVVES on Tuesday(October 22,2024), Mr. Manoj also called for simplifying the requirements set to obtain licenses on the K-Smart platform. Impractical norms, such as getting no-objection certificates from the Pollution Control Board for even small, micro and cottage industries, have hampered the prospects of several enterprises, he added.

The meeting unanimously elected A.K.M. Azeem Muini as district president, J. Madaswamy Pillai and Palayam Padmakumar as working presidents, and P. Prakeerth Kumar and district general secretary.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.