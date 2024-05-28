Call to explore untapped mesopelagic fishes

Marine fishery experts speaking at a workshop here on sustainable harvest and utilisation of mesopelagic fishes stressed the need for exploring the potential of underutilised mesopelagic resources within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone. The workshop was organised by the Mangalore Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

Oceanic mesopelagic zone occurs 200 to 1,000 metres below the sea level and is home to several small fishes that play a key role in the ecosystem dynamics. Globally the most abundant vertebrates, mesopelagic fishes, including lantern fishes, are largely unexploited marine resources, said a press release here.

A majority of these fishes are not used for direct human consumption owing to their high lipid. According to marine scientists, these fishes are a good source of protein, lipids, and minerals, which can be used to advantage in fishmeal industry for poultry and animal feed and as crop fertilisers.

Experts are of the view that a pilot study should be conducted to estimate the accurate potential yield estimates of these fishes and to understand subsequent factors including the economic viability for sustainable utilisation of these resources.

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, pledged government support for entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at sustainable utilisation of mesopelagic resources. B. Meenakumari, former Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Authority, who inaugurated the workshop, said effective harvesting techniques should be developed to sustainably utilise this untapped potential.