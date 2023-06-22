Call to expedite steps to execute projects under Centrally sponsored schemes

June 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, chaired by Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj, directed officials to expedite steps to execute projects under Centrally sponsored schemes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in a time-bound manner.

The meeting assessed the progress in the execution of Centrally sponsored schemes in the constituency spread over Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The Centre had allotted ₹12 crore to the constituency for development work, of which ₹3.7 crore was yet to be utilised, Ms. Raj said.

Development activities worth ₹5 crore are under way in the constituency, she added.

Apart from MP funds, special funds were also allocated to the district under the Aspirational Districts Programme of the Union government.

While Wayanad district has completed 24 of the 48 projects, Malappuram and Kozhikode have completed three of the 20 projects and three of the 15 projects respectively so far.

The meeting directed officials to make action plans after a review meeting under a nodal officer to utilise the funds. The district planning officers of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and senior officials attended the programme.

