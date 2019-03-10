Call to exempt 20-bed hospitals from Clinical Act

The Kerala Association of Small Hospitals and Clinics (KASC) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to exclude 20-bed hospitals from the ambit of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018.

KASC secretary Sushama Anil told The Hindu on Sunday that there were already nearly 48 laws to regulate health-care institutions in the State.

However, the new Act had been implemented in haste even before framing the rules. A committee of medical experts constituted by the government was yet to classify various clinical establishments in accordance with their size and facilities.

She pointed out that big hospitals could put in place the facilities suggested in the Act without much difficulty. But small hospitals and clinics would be forced to spend a huge amount for that and would have to either pass on the financial burden they incurred to patients or shut down operations. Otherwise, they would be forced to function as satellite clinics of big hospital chains, Dr. Sushama said.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, KASC chairman T. Suresh Kumar and Dr. Sushama said that enforcing the Act in its present form would lead to a spike in health-care costs and push many small institutions to the brink of closure.

This would lead to large-scale job losses in small hospitals and clinics, most of which were operating in the rural areas, they said.