Call to examine reasons for ‘flagging quality of education’ in Kerala

October 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lajnathul Buhoothul Islamia president Kunhumohammed Madani inaugurating a teacher conference organised by Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation at Manjeri on Sunday.

Lajnathul Buhoothul Islamia president Kunhumohammed Madani inaugurating a teacher conference organised by Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation at Manjeri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A teacher conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation at Manjeri near Malappuram on Sunday called upon society to deeply introspect the reasons for the flagging quality of education in Kerala.

The meeting also called upon those in power to chalk out measures to address the issue and strengthen the State’s education system.

The meeting pointed out that Kerala, which used to be ahead in education, was being pushed back because of flawed education policies. The free education up to 14 years as put forth by the Constitution is being made a mockery of by promoting underserving children, it said.

It is because of the flawed policy that higher classes are today full of students who cannot even write correct Malayalam. The screening tests for teachers that made courses such as B.Ed and D.El.Ed irrelevant were an indication of the poor quality of the education system, the meeting observed.

The teacher conference was organised ahead of a State youth conference to be held in Malappuram on February 10 and 11, 2024.

Lajnathul Buhoothul Islamia president Kunhumohammed Madani inaugurated the conference. Wisdom Youth Organisation State president Tajuddin Swalahi presided.

The conference saw academic sessions, quiz competitions, and programmes for students.

