Call to enroll women in rescue squads

December 01, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi recommended the enrolment of women as members in various district-level disaster management squads.

Opening a seminar on ‘Nature and issues of women’ organised by the district panchayat in Kozhikode on Thursday, she said it could be implemented after offering professional training. Lauding the “commendable role” played by Haritha Karma Sena workers in the State, she said nature and society would get the actual reward for their efforts in the future.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi presided over the seminar. 

CONNECT WITH US