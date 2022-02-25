Call to enforce laws for women’s safety strictly

There is no dearth in laws for the protection of women in our country. But what we lack is a political will to implement them strictly, a programme organised in connection with International Women’s Day at Thrissur Press Club on Friday observed.

The debate, ‘Increasing rate of women related Crimes – reasons and solutions’ , was organised by the District Women and Child Development office, Women Protection office and the Thrissur Press Club.

Multi-faceted fights needed to check the increasing rates of violence against women, the speakers noted. A paradigm shift needed in the attitude of society to consider women equal to men in domestic and public spaces. Women and girls themselves should set the priorities in their life, the speakers noted.

“Each person should have a clear idea about their rights. Even though Kerala is a highly literate State, we have yet to become a society that appreciates gender equality,” said Usha Bindu Mol, Deputy Collector , who inaugurated the session.

There was a sharp increase in domestic violence during COVID period, noted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrissur city, V.K. Raja. The real number of cases may be much higher than the reported cases, he noted. Girls should take up leadership roles to come up in society, he added.

Though we have sufficient laws, we lack clarity on how to use them for women and children’s protection Child Welfare Committee chairman K.G. Viswanathan said.

Many laws in the country have lost teeth and needed timely changes, said retired Public Prosecutor Pious Mathew. Self-empowerment is the main tool for facing the challenges, district information officer C.P. Abdul Karim reminded the students of various colleges and media persons, who attended the programme.

P. Bhanumathy, founder of AMHA (Association For Mentally disabled Adults) noted women need to value their self-esteem. Social changes needed to start from the houses, he added.

District Women and Child Development Officer P. Meera, Women Protection Officer, S. Lekha and others spoke.