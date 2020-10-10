Call to empower farmer producer organisations

KASARAGOD

10 October 2020 00:48 IST

‘Ensure availability of quality seedlings through decentralised coconut nurseries’

Farmer producer organisations should be strengthened in the coconut sector to enhance the availability of quality seedlings through decentralised coconut nurseries, according to representatives of coconut producer federations.

Chandran Thiruvalath, president, Kunnamangalam Coconut Producer Federation; Rajan Master, president, Changaroth Coconut Producer Federation, and Thomas Mathunni, president, Bhranikkavu Coconut Producer Federation, raised the demand after receiving awards for the best performing decentralised coconut nurseries managed by farmer producer organisations. The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) organised the function through videoconferencing.

CPCRI Director Anitha Karun presented the awards comprising a cash prize of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000.

Advertising

Advertising

The awardees said that strengthening farmer producer organisations would immensely help coconut growers who were being exploited by various agencies. A lot of nurseries are cheating farmers by supplying inferior quality seedlings at exorbitant prices, they added.

They also shared their experiences of managing decentralised coconut nurseries and gave suggestions for sustaining such activities with the support of the Department of Agriculture.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Anitha endorsed the viewpoint that community nurseries managed by coconut farmer producer organisations was a prudent strategy to enhance the availability of quality seedlings.

Two publications on coconut nursery management and coconut plant protection were released on the occasion.