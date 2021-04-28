Call to devise new educational programmes

MALAPPURAM

28 April 2021 23:21 IST

Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy has underscored the necessity of devising programmes that meet the demands of the modern age to ensure the educational and cultural advancement of society.

He was inaugurating a Markaz leadership conference held at Edarikode near Kottakkal on Wednesday. He said the proposed Markaz Knowledge City would open up a new world of knowledge dissemination.

Sayed Mohammd Thurab Thangal presided. P.KM. Saqafi led a prayer.

