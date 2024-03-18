GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call to develop indigenous software for cyber fraud detection, prevention

March 18, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Cyber Operations) Harishankar has called upon the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) to try and develop indigenous software for cyber fraud detection and prevention.

“India is purchasing a large amount of cyber security software for detecting and preventing cyber fraud activities from abroad. Indigenous production could help the country save a lot of money in these software purchases,” he said at a session on ‘Cyber challenges in law enforcement’ for students and faculty members of the institute on Monday.

The officer’s visit was part of the recent memorandum of understanding signed between the NIT-C and the Kerala Police Cyberdome for strengthening cyber security initiatives.

An alumnus of NIT-C, Mr. Harishankar compared three different cyber security models followed in China, US, and Israel and pointed out the excellence of the chip-based cyber security handling technology developed by Israel. He invited the attention of students and the research community towards the threats posed by the Dark Web.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C; Jose Mathew, Chairperson, Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations, and S.D. Madhu Kumar, chairperson, Centre for Information Technology Research and Automation, were present.

