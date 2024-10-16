Call to counter steps to insert stories in history textbooks

Historians, researchers, and students attending a seminar at the University of Calicut have sought steps to counter the attempts to insert stories and imaginary interpretations in history textbooks in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day seminar was organised by the EMS Chair on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram, from October 15 (Tuesday).

Syed Ali Nadeem Razavi, Professor, Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University, said on (October 16) Wednesday that historical works should be based on empirical evidence. Only those works written in a scientific way would help build an egalitarian society, he added.

Bhangya Bukhya, Professor, Hyderabad Central University, said that communalists were misinterpreting the history of the adivasi population in the country. He claimed that the appropriation of adivasi culture by the Hindutva proponents was a dangerous trend as it would only reinforce their backwardness. Participants at the seminar sought scientific studies revolving around people’s issues to face the challenges in historical writing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.