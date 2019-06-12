Call to convert Thiruvalla into an IT innovation hub

The day-long Next Generation Data Centre Development Conference, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Development of Affordable Technologies (CIDAT) in Thiruvalla, has called upon the government to explore the possibility of developing Thiruvalla into ‘digital innovation hub’.

Mehdi Parayavi, chairman of the US-based International Data Centre Authority, urged the State to take the initiative to set up an IT Innovation Hub at Thiruvalla.

Strategic position

According to Mr Parayavi, situated in between the political capital of Thiruvananthapuram and the commercial capital of Kochi, Thiruvalla with its huge human resource and NRI population is best suited for setting up the proposed IT hub.

Inaugurating the meet, Sub Collector of Thiruvalla Dr Vinay Goel stressed the importance of opting for sustainable development models and green economy in the region.

Fr Abraham Mulamoottil, CIDAT president, said a development surge, interlinking 20 towns around Thiruvalla, could bring about a sustainable model of development. Shaji Nair, co-founder and CEO of Future of Technology Summits in the US and IDCA director, said it was high time Kerala took its IT initiatives to the villages.