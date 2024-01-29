Call to complete construction projects in a time-bound manner in Wayanad

January 29, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, chaired by District Collector Renu Raj, directed the departments concerned to complete all construction projects in a time-bound manner.

Ms. Raj asked the public to join the Uniform Aadhar project implemented by the district administration with the support of Akshaya Kendras.

The Public Works Department Executive Engineer (Bridges and Roads) informed the meeting that the department had submitted a joint verification report on the proposed Padinjarethara-Poozhithodu road, an alternative to the Thamarassery ghat section which connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, to the Chief Engineer.

Close to 28 km of the 100-km road from Poozhithodu to Padinjarethara needs to be developed. The work could be completed at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore. If the government allocated 20% of the amount in the Budget, the department could go ahead with the project, the official said.

K.L. Poulose, a representative of Rahul Gandhi, MP, said the government should expedite steps to mitigate the escalating man-animal conflict and make timely alterations in the Forest and Wildlife Act to address the issue. He also sought steps to reconstruct the Ambalavayal-Karapuzha road and develop the Kolavally area on the banks of the Kabani, a major tourism destination in the district.

The North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer said the department would organise programmes to sensitise people’s representatives to the standard operating procedure to be adopted during wildlife attacks.

Fire and rescue services officials promised their assistance during honey bee attacks, though it was not included in the wildlife category.

As many as three new doctors were appointed at the taluk hospital at Vythiri, the District Medical Officer said.

The Regional Transport Officer said a proposal worth ₹1.6 crore had been sanctioned to install point-to-point speed violation detection system in major accident-prone areas.

