Call to check sea erosion in capital’s coast

Trivandrum chamber appeals to Public Works Minister to rope in experts to find a solution

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has asked the Minister for Tourism and Public Works P. A. Mohamed Riyas to intervene to find a lasting solution to check sea erosion and protect the coastal roads, especially in the Sanghumughom beach area.

The Chamber, in a letter to the Minister, has suggested setting up a panel of nationally renowned engineers in sea protection work, coastal road design and subsoil engineering to come up with a mitigation plan. Dean, Civil Engineering, IIT Mumbai, K.V. K. Rao; Former City Engineer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mohan Balwant Dagaonkar and Amol Khair have also been suggested by the TCCI to advise on the mitigation plan and to check the rapid sea erosion.

The chamber president S. N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas have pointed to the frequent breaches along the coastline and the damage to tourism, industry and business activities. The Chamber has also brought to the Minister’s attention the inconvenience caused to flyers due to the closure of the main road corridor via the beach to the domestic terminal of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.