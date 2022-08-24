Call to change ‘throwaway’ attitude to save earth

Two-day convention held on Ahalia campus

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 24, 2022 21:02 IST

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurating a two-day convention on ecological sustainability to save earth on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode in Palakkad recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day convention on ‘ecological sustainability to save our planet’ held on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode near here called upon the communities to change their ‘throwaway attitude’ for the survival of mankind.

Extreme weather events, the throwaway attitude and the mindset of exploiting and manipulating nature have to be changed for the mankind’s survival, the meeting conducted by the Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) International’s South India chapter underscored.

Inaugurating the convention recently, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that the green-rich campus of Ahalia was a testimony to sustainable management of natural resources.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, inaugurated the technical session. M. Aravinda Babu, deputy secretary general of OISCA, Japan; K.P. Aboobacker, president of OISCA South India; and Haridasan, Ahalia Foundation’s plant resource consultant, spoke.

Forest officer N. Krishnakumar from Chennai and T.V. Sajeev, chief scientist from the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, addressed the first day’s sessions.

District panchayat president K. Binumol inaugurated a session for women on ‘women-led farming initiatives.’ Agriculture experts Bindu Gowri, Nandini Dholepat, KFRI scientist K.K. Seethalakshmi, and entrepreneurs Sushama, Bhubaneswari, and Blaizy George addressed different sessions.

OISCA State secretary Sudhodhanan and district president Ravi Ulattil also spoke.

