Call to align academic research with industry needs

Published - September 21, 2024 07:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar addressing the valedictory session of a two-day industry-academia conclave organised by IIT Palakkad on its campus at Kanjikode on Saturday.

A two-day industry-academia conclave organised by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad concluded here on Saturday. Academic and industry leaders spent time together discussing collaborations and innovations for societal and industrial progress.

Aleem Ur Rehman, silicon engineer 2 at Microsoft; Nahar Singh, head of machine learning in operations at Continental Corporation; and A. Seshadri Sekhar, IIT Palakkad Director; were in the centre of the deliberations on the final day. They spoke on the importance of aligning academic research with industry needs to enhance the quality of education and the competitiveness of businesses.

The conclave featured a series of panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities that brought together academicians, students, and industry professionals. The TCS research café and startup exhibitions were among the key highlights.

