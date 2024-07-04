GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call to adopt preventive measures in Wayanad to keep calamities at bay during monsoon

Published - July 04, 2024 12:49 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj on (July 3) Wednesday instructed various departments to adopt preventive measures during the monsoon to keep calamities at bay.

Civic bodies were instructed to ensure that round-the-clock control rooms remained functional till December 25. The control rooms should hand over details of affected families and vulnerable areas to the village officers concerned and taluk control rooms. Heads of civic bodies should coordinate rescue operations and shifting of families from vulnerable areas. Training and sensitisation programmes should be organised for the public in landslip-prone areas.

The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe department should focus on tribal settlements when Orange and Red alerts are announced by the India Meteorological department (IMD). Food and other provisions should be provided to people living inside forest. Buildings for relief camps should be identified in forest areas, and the department should run the camps.

The entry of tourists to forest areas should be restricted. Billboards should be erected at ecotourism destinations inside forests and areas prone to flash floods.

The Labour department should collect details of workers in the plantation sector and hand over details of workers living in vulnerable areas to the control rooms. The fitness of estate lanes should be ensured.

Directives were issued to Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare departments asking them to ensure the security of citizens above 60 years of age in relief camps. Details of physically challenged, bedridden and old persons with ailments should be handed over to officials of civic bodies and tahsildars.

