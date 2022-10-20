Call to activate Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority

A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in this regard

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 08:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps should be taken to activate the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) immediately, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, has said. A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in this regard, said a communication here on Wednesday.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said the Metropolitan Transport Authority Act came into effect two years ago, and it was meant to address public transport issues in the urban areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode too. The first meeting of the authority was held on January 22 last year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Though the draft of the move to include areas belonging to the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) in the KMTA, which now covers the Kochi Corporation area, was ready, it has not been notified so far, Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app