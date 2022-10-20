Call to activate Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 08:37 IST

A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in this regard

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in this regard

Steps should be taken to activate the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) immediately, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, has said. A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in this regard, said a communication here on Wednesday. Mr. Unnikrishnan said the Metropolitan Transport Authority Act came into effect two years ago, and it was meant to address public transport issues in the urban areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode too. The first meeting of the authority was held on January 22 last year. Though the draft of the move to include areas belonging to the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) in the KMTA, which now covers the Kochi Corporation area, was ready, it has not been notified so far, Mr. Unnikrishnan said.



Our code of editorial values