Call for unity of secular forces to oppose Hindutva

December 06, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, has called for the unity of secular forces against Hindutva politics.

He was opening a seminar on ‘Resisting Hindutva’ here on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. The event was organised by Keluettan Centre for Study and Research.

P.A. Fazal Gafoor, president, Muslim Educational Society, said the apex court verdict on the Babri Masjid case was more of an emotional one. Other participants pointed out that the Hindutva forces were behind the demolition of the masjid. They said those forces were also spreading communal and divisive politics across the country and called for a broad alliance to resist it.

